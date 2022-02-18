Kendall Jenner's tequila company sued for stealing name and design

Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's tequila company has been accused of copying a rival brand.

The 26-year-old model's 818 Tequila is alleged to have "simply and blatantly copied the branding" of Tequila 512, which has now launched a lawsuit for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

In court documents - which has been obtained by E! News - Tequila 512 says: "Comparing the two products, customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related."

Jenner's 818 Tequila brand is being sued by Tequila 512. Photo / via Instagram

818 Tequila has been accused of copying its rival's use of a three-digit area code in its brand name.

Tequila 512 also claims that Kendall's company "chose to copy" the brand's distinctive appearance, which includes black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle.

However, 818 Tequila has already rubbished the allegations, insisting they have no merit at all.

Tequila 512 says: 'Comparing the two products, customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related.' Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson for the company told TMZ: "We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously revealed she wants her tequila brand to support the Jalisco community.

The model was accused of cultural appropriation when she starred in a controversial advertising campaign for 818 Tequila - but she subsequently explained how she and her brand are supporting the Mexican community where the drink is made.

The brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - said: "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibres and water waste and build sustainable brick that were are actually dominating back to the community of Jalisco.

"Along with saving the planet it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well. We're donating them and building homes for people that need homes."