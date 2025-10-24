Kendall appeared to backtrack before spilling more details.

“I actually didn’t, I didn’t, I didn’t,” she reassured her mother before saying, “It was at his house.”

As Kris, 69, continued to look mortified, Kendall said, “You guys didn’t care,” to which Kris countered, “Didn’t care?!”

In a later confessional, Kendall explained that her mum was so liberal with her growing up that she was basically free to come and go as she pleased.

“Not only did she not know, she really didn’t give a f***. She was like, ‘Oh, you are going out until Wednesday? Great. Never come back,’” Kendall said with a laugh.

While the former Victoria’s Secret model did not reveal the identity of the man she lost her virginity to, in her early dating years she was linked to stars such as singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas, rapper A$AP Rocky, NBA stars Blake Griffin and Jordan Clarkson.

In most recent years, she has dated rapper Bad Bunny and Aussie NBA star Ben Simmons, whose sister mocked Kendall this week in a random and unprovoked TikTok video.

Elsewhere in The Kardashians season premiere, Kendall also left her mother in disbelief when she confessed to smoking marijuana with her sister, Kylie Jenner, inside their backyard cabana.

“I’m going to the cabana to say goodbye,” she told her mum in a later scene. “I used to smoke a lot of weed in there when you weren’t looking.”

“Wow. You did? How old were you?” Kris dared ask, to which Kendall replied, “Like 16. Kylie was 14.”

“Am I just as blind as a bat that I didn’t pick up on that?” Kris wondered.

Kendall explained that she and Kylie, now 28, would “shut those curtains and we were like, ‘Oh this is so much more obvious’.”

“Mum, you didn’t have a clue what happened half the time with your kids,” Khloe chimed in. “You’d be like, ‘You’re doing drugs? That’s fine, because I’m a cool mum!’”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.