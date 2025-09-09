Kendall Jenner plans to leave the spotlight to focus on designing houses. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is planning to give up her life in the spotlight and focus on designing houses.

The 29-year-old shot to fame on her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians as a child before launching a career as a model. She now juggles her runway work with filming their latest show The Kardashians, but Jenner is adamant she’s planning to walk away from the entertainment industry because she prefers “the simple life”.

She told Vogue magazine: “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes. I’m not kidding.

“I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.

“I’ve taught myself more to just be open to whatever comes. I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I’m a planner.”