Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kris Jenner explains why she got $230,000 facelift earlier this year

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | NZ's economy could be growing faster than Australia's, Nicola Willis admits public sector cutbacks have been affecting Wellington's economy.

Kris Jenner has spoken about her recent facelift, saying it’s her version of ageing gracefully.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia for the cover shoot of its September issue, the reality television star said she had a facelift 15 years ago, “so it was time for a refresh”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save