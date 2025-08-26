“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

The operation was performed by New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine.

The celebrity favourite doctor’s procedures start at a price of US$45,000 ($76,781), reported the Daily Mail.

Jenner said she decided to reveal details about the operation because it could be inspirational to people who “aren’t feeling so great about themselves.”

She told Vogue that the operation was a family affair as her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, 28, accompanied her to the procedure while her second-oldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, 44, “was present at all times on FaceTime”.

In the interview, Jenner also spoke about the workload at the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and how everything in the family’s homes was always made to look its best for the cameras.

She also revealed that the family has the editing rights to the show, but that they still choose to show life’s tough moments as it has “real value”.

On an episode in 2024, Jenner broke down in tears while telling her family that she needed to get her ovaries removed after doctors discovered a cyst and tumour.

Jenner and her daughter Khloé Kardashian used their social media platforms to promote Kiwi alcohol-free drink brand AF in January.

AF founder Lisa King told the Herald the campaign, using the more than 365 million combined Instagram followers of the two, would help gain brand awareness needed to take the company to the next level.