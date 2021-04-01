Kendall Jenner driven out of her house by stalker's death threats

Kendall Jenner has reportedly moved out of her Beverly Hills home after a stalker threatened to break in and shoot her. Photo / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has reportedly moved out of her Beverly Hills home after a stalker threatened to break in and shoot her. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping up with the Kardashian's star Kendall Jenner has reportedly moved out of her LA home because she felt unsafe.

Having been unlucky enough to be stalked in the past, Jenner was quick to seek a restraining order against a man who is said to have threatened to murder the reality star.

The 25-year-old obtained the restraining order against Malik Bowker, 24, after she was informed by police that he allegedly intended to buy a gun and shoot the both of them but she's decided it's become too risky to stay at her Beverly Hills home and has now left the abode and has no plans to return.

According to TMZ, Jenner has moved to a safe location with armed security, but it is unclear as yet if she plans to sell her house.

In addition to her KUWTK fame, Kendall Jenner is also a successful model, she is seen here on the runway during Milan Fashion Week in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Jenner was recently reported to have stepped up security following the threat from Bowker and an incident with an intruder when, at 2am Sunday (LA time), an alleged trespasser got onto her estate and attempted a naked swim in her pool.

Earlier this week it was reported that legal documents state that Bowker has been placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital and is due to be released, which is said to be causing Jenner "severe emotional distress and anxiety".

Jenner has claimed to have never met Bowker before and is petrified that he will cause her harm, which is why she applied for the restraining order that means he has to stay 100 yards away from her at all times by law.

In 2018, the brunette beauty was awarded a five-year restraining order against an alleged stalker.

John Ford was arrested after he was found sitting outside her home for the second time in a week, and after Jenner was originally given a temporary document ordering Ford to stay 100 yards away from her and her home at all times, she was later granted a more permanent protective order.

Ford's arrest on October 16, 2018, came after another incident the week previous, in which he scaled the mountainside at the back of her gated complex and was spotted by her team sitting in her backyard by her pool.

Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Jenner's front porch.

Following his arrest, Ford was held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable the following day, he was released.

However, on the morning of October 18, just hours after he was released, the LAPD then swooped in to arrest Ford once again, booking him for criminal trespass and violating a restraining order.