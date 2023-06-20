The former reality star accused the royal of 'whining, whinging [and] complaining'. Photos / Getty Images

The former reality star accused the royal of 'whining, whinging [and] complaining'. Photos / Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne seems to be royally fed up with Prince Harry.

The star aired her grievances about the royal on the latest episode of the I’ve Had It podcast, accusing Harry of “whining, whinging [and] complaining” and dubbing him a “f***ing t**”, reports Page Six.

Co-hosts of the podcast Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan erupted into fits of laughter as The Osbournes alum said, “[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s had mental problems, my life was so hard.’

“Everybody’s life was f***ing hard,” she continued. “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f***ing Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope.”

Osbourne ended her rant by telling the prince to “suck it”.

Instagram users were divided over the Project Runway Junior judge’s remarks.

Kelly Osbourne pointed out that everyone has a 'f***ing hard' life. Photo / Instagram

“Gotta love it when nepo babies with no actual talents or skills have so much to say about the lives of others,” one wrote, while others claimed Osbourne was “on the wrong side of history”.

A third labelled the comments “wrong”, adding, “Can’t compare your problems to his losing his mom, [Princess Diana], especially the way it happened.”

Others, however, defended Osbourne, expressing that she is “allowed to have her own opinion”.

The Fashion Police star’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, has similarly spoken about Harry in the past following his exit from the royal family and decision to move to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

“I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets [his decision],” she said during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, reports Fox News.

Former America’s Got Talent judge Sharon Osbourne expressed her 'hope[s]' for the royal brothers to make amends in an Extra interview. Photo / AP

“It’s got to have an effect on you when [your children] don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles,” she added, referencing the Montecito royals’ current feud with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

A few months later, the former America’s Got Talent judge expressed her “hope[s]” for the royal brothers to make amends in an Extra interview.