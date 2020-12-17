Keith Urban requests his own song on NZ radio station ZM

Australian singer Keith Urban has prank called ZM host Cam Mansell, and requested his on music be played on air.

The Hits hosts Jono & Ben were the masterminds behind the gag.

"Hey matie, I was just wondering if you guys take requests?" Urban asked Mansell.

"There's a song by um, what's his name? Pink sings it with him? 'One Too Many' I think it's called?"

"With Keith Urban?" asked Mansell.

"Yeah that guy", replied Urban.

Mansell then had to admit that he didn't think that song was "even in their system".

"Why is the song not in the system?" asked Urban, putting the radio host on the spot.

"Um, I don't have the answer to that," replied a sheepish Mansell.

Urban then offered to sing it himself, if Mansell could sing Pink's part, at which point Mansell asked if Urban "needed him to take the lead".

Watch the video above to see what happened next.