Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Behind the scenes on the last day of filming

Kim Kardashian and her siblings brought the show to an end in style with an outdoor garden party after filming their final scenes. Photo / Supplied

Kim Kardashian West was "officially sobbing" as 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' wrapped.

The reality star was left in tears as her and her family - Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian - filmed the last ever scenes of their reality show.

Taking a selfie holding a glass of champagne, she shared with her millions of Instagram followers: "Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second."

'This is our last Keeping Up With The Kardashians micing of life,' Kim said, as she panned her cameraphone down to show the mic boxes of all of her sisters and her mother. Photo / Supplied

Kim shared a video from the set, where she showed her millions of followers a clip of her getting her microphone fitted for the final time.

She also showed off the table setting, where each of the family were given a special customised emoji as their place setting.

During the video, she admitted it was "crazy" that the show was coming to an end.

Fond farewell: 'It's a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks tho,' she wrote, adding: 'Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second'. Photo / Supplied

In the clip, she said: "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again - isn't that so crazy?! So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out. Cheers to - I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Kris previously claimed social media was to blame for the end of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' after 14 years because people aren't so focused on TV.

Of the family's decision to end the show, she explained: "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed."

Kim sat in her backyard with champagne in her hand, addressing her fans: 'Hey guys, we just finished filming forever... like forever, ever. We're done. Photo / Supplied

"Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."

And Khloe Kardashian feels "devastated" to be saying goodbye to the programme.

She said: "It's devastating for all of us. The day it happened, Malika and I were talking throughout the day, because you don't have to be a main character - you're still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not."

"You have been you Simon, you Malika, you guys have been our family. You're on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn't mean everything is ending for good. That just means there's room for another chapter to open."

Khloe Kardashian's daughter Tru enjoying personalised cookies of their faces. Photo / Supplied

"It's sad, but we've been doing this for 15 years. We get two weeks off a year. It's exhausting. We're all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap."

Back in September, it was confirmed 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end in 2021.

Kim wrote in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'."

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians', I wouldn't be where I am today."

"I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."