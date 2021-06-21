Karl Stefanovic in hysterics over Jeff Bezos' phallic Blue Origin rocket

Aussie TV hosts crack up at Jeff Bezos' impressive... rocket. Video / Today Show

Australia's Today show is going viral after the hosts couldn't contain themselves when sharing a segment on Jeff Bezos and his impressive new rocket.

The popular morning show, which is currently touring New Zealand, was introducing a story on Bezos' Blue Origin rocket when the hosts couldn't help but react to its "interesting" shape.

"Does that look a little odd to you, or is it just me?" asked Karl Stefanovic, struggling to hide his mirth.

"Grow up," said co-host Allison Langdon as she stifled her own giggles.

The Blue Origin rocket, named the New Shepard, will blast off next month with Bezos and his brother Mark on board.

The 57-year-old Amazon founder and richest person in the world by Forbes' estimate will become the first person to ride his own rocket to space.

But despite the phallic shape of most rockets, the Bezos craft stands head and shoulders above the rest of the pack with its unusual design - and it has been noticed.

okay, I know rockets are kinda phallic but Blue Origin looks exactly like a penis pic.twitter.com/aGkcDeZITB — Belcasas (@belcasas) May 15, 2015

Not to alarm anyone, but the Blue Origin space rocket (owned by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos) resembles a penis. #ToBoldlyThrust pic.twitter.com/e8GTyHoneE — teh_sphinx (@teh_sphinx) October 23, 2017

Bezos said he had dreamed of travelling to space since he was 5.

"To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one Earth," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life. It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me."