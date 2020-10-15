Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Late Night Big Breakfast has my vote for funniest show of 2020

5 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gets a grilling, of sorts, from Jason Hoyte, left, and Leigh Hart on The Late Night Big Breakfast Election Special. Photo / TVNZ

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Being an undecided voter I thought I'd best school up before heading to the polling booth later today.

Yes, yes, I know, I should have cast my vote by now. I'd like to say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.