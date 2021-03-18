Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Emotional turmoil from four hours of Justice League

5 minutes to read
Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Like a goddamn hero/lunatic I watched all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League in one heroic sitting the other night. I clicked the movie on at 7.30pm and didn't click it off again

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.