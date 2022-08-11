Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: An all-access pass to the chaos and madness of Woodstock 99

5 minutes to read
Fred Durst performs at Woodstock 99, as shown in the Netflix documentary series.

Fred Durst performs at Woodstock 99, as shown in the Netflix documentary series.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

It's incredible how fast peace, love and happiness can spiral into riots, sexual assault and death. At the Woodstock music festival in 1999, it took only a single afternoon on the first of its three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.