Kanye West files to legally change his name to Ye amid Kim K divorce

The rapper is divorcing from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian. Photo / AP

Kanye West wants to legally change his name to Ye.

The rapper's lawyer has filed a petition to change West's birth name of Kanye Omari West to simply Ye, reports The Blast.

In the legal documents filed, West says that he decided to change his name for "personal reasons" but did not include any other details.

Ye is also the name of the rapper's eighth studio album, as well as his Twitter handle. He often uses Ye as a nickname.

It comes amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who has thrown her support behind her ex-husband's newest album.

The rapper made headlines recently after moving into a football stadium while fans await the release of his album Donda.

But as rumours swirled about West's romance with Irina Shayk, now reported to be over, Kardashian flew to Atlanta for the album launch and listening party.

The sold-out listening party for West's tenth album was held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The album features snippets from West's mother Donda, who died at the age of 58 in 2007, as well as "deep and sad" thoughts on his marriage to Kardashian.

Kardashian revealed why she was divorcing West on the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Photo / Getty Images

Kardashian also revealed why her marriage of seven years to West failed on the finale of the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After filing for divorce from the rapper in March this year, the billionaire is seen on the show telling her mother Kris Jenner why she's no longer interested in her relationship with the rapper in an episode filmed last December.

"I've never ever thought I was lonely … I thought I could just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him and I was okay with that," Kardashian says.

"But after turning 40 this year I realised, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state'."