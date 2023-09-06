West and his 'wife' have caused a stir in Italy after a series of controversial snaps. Photo / Getty Images

A video clip has gone viral showing Kanye West gatecrashing a random wedding in Italy, much to the delight of the newlyweds.

The Praise God rapper and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have been in the headlines of late after a string of controversial public appearances caused a stir online. Recently, West was pictured with his bum on show during a boat ride in Venice, Italy, which saw the rapper banned for life by the Venetian boat company.

However, his latest public escapade is not likely to cause as much offense in the public sphere.

West was reportedly seen in a TikTok video saying hello to the happy couple following their nuptials and taking snaps with newlyweds.

The now-viral clip was taken in a church in Florence and shows the elated bride and groom shaking hands and chatting to a man believed to be the Heartless rapper. The video’s caption reads: “Imagine getting a pic [with] Kanye West at your Italian wedding.”

“In Atlanta, we live right above Grant Park,’ the Groom told the man thought to be West.

West is seen draped in the his signature all-black uniform, covering most of his body and face. The figure’s face is hidden from the camera, which is why it is not clear whether it is in fact West.

It is not known what prompted him to crash the wedding, or exactly when and where the clip was taken in Florence.

However, the controversial A-lister is no stranger to dropping surprises at people’s weddings. In 2016, he took the mic at Miami nightclub owner Dave Grutman’s nuptials and referenced his infamous Taylor Swift spectacle at the VMAs in 2009.

“Imma let you finish,” West said at the ceremony. “But Dave and Isabela had one of the best weddings of all time!”

West and Censori are banned for life from boarding a Venice boat company’s vessels after the rapper flashed his bare butt on board.

The 46-year-old father of four was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old architectural designer other half - whom he married in a non-legally binding ceremony in January. The boating firm has called out the pair for the obscene behaviour and banned them from ever boarding one of its boats again.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi told Daily Mail Australia: “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

A third person with the couple “obstructed the captain’s view” to the back of the boat.

They continued: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour.

“West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Controversial West exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding the river taxi in Venice’s famed canals, while Censori is regularly seen wearing revealing outfits.

His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is said to be “desperately embarrassed and worried” by his pantless antics.



