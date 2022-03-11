Kanye West continues his attack on Pete Davidson in the second "Eazy" music video. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West continues his attack on Pete Davidson in yet another music video.

A second music video for West's song, Eazy, has been released and this time it's animated but it doesn't mean the rapper is any kinder to the comedian.

The video, which was released on YouTube, sees Davidson being beaten up by a skinned monkey as the lyrics "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**" play in the background.

Despite Davidson's animated face being blurred out in the video, he is wearing a hoodie with the word "Skete" written on it, a name West has recently nicknamed the comedian.

The video shows a blurred Pete Davidson being beaten up by a skinned monkey. Photo / YouTube

Earlier this month the Donda rapper released the first music video for the song which saw him kidnap and bury alive a claymation version of Davidson claiming the video was "art therapy".

The final frame of the music video read in capital letters, "Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete you know who. Jk, He's fine." The word "Skete" was scratched out.

Despite facing huge amounts of backlash for the music video, West is yet to apologise for his violent portrayal and instead defended his art by claiming the First Amendment of freedom of speech.

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech," the rapper shared on social media.

"Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Davidson is yet to make a statement about either music video, yet sources told Us Weekly that he claims he finds the portrayals "hilarious".

West appears to be targeting Davidson following his confirmed relationship with the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The pair met late last year after the reality star appeared on SNL before being seen on a dinner date with the comedian. Since then the two have been confirmed as "casually dating" and are reportedly enjoying themselves.



Meanwhile West continues to subject both his ex-wife and Davidson to public outbursts which the reality star said in recent court documents, "created emotional distress".

She has since been declared legally single as divorce matters continue.