Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to divorce, report says

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are rumoured to be getting a divorce after six years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly called quits on their marriage.

The New York Post's Page Six column reports that according to multiple sources, the "divorce is imminent".

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," the source told the outlet.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

The couple's relationship has reportedly been under strain as West publicly deals with mental health struggles - while West was pursuing a presidential campaign that failed.

The couple had a few bumps in their marriage last year. In December it was reported the pair we living separate lives. A source told E! Online the couple were "doing their own thing" and "spend a lot of time apart".

"This isn't the first time they've been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious," the source added.

The couple have been married since 2014 and they share four children together.

Kardashian has reportedly been spotted without her wedding ring and West stayed at his Wyoming ranch over the holiday season instead of joining the rest of the family for Christmas celebrations.