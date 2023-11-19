Kanye West and Bianca Censori in May this year in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Kanye West and his Australian wife Bianca Censori are reportedly “taking a break”.

The rapper, 46, has repeatedly been reported to be controlling the 28-year-old’s life, and the US Sun has reported their apparent split comes after her friends staged an “intervention” over the relationship.

A source told the publication: “Her family [have] never been [fans] of [Kanye], and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”

“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

(Left to right): Censori's mother Alexandra, Bianca and her sisters Alyssia and Angelina. Photo / Instagram

The insider added that even though Kanye “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around”, their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion”.

Kanye is currently holed up at a luxury complex-turned-recording studio in Saudi Arabia, and is also reportedly laser-focused on making new music with Ty Dollar $ign and therefore “not that worried” about the status of his marriage to Bianca.

The source added: “[She] may go back to him for the album launch – she loves the lifestyle – but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t.”

They also said “finding distribution [for his music] after losing so many connections due to his anti-Semitic remarks last year” is now Kanye’s priority in life.

Earlier this month, the rapper travelled to the Middle East while Bianca, who works as an architect for the fashion company, visited two friends in her native Australia.

West has been reported to have a set of rules for Censori. Photo / via Facebook

A source told the Daily Mail: “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the f*** up.”

The insider said Bianca’s loved ones were finally “able to get through to her”, adding: “She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage.”

They also said Bianca is “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and “starting to see things from an outside perspective”.

Kanye has been reported to have a set of rules for Bianca, which allegedly include “never speak”, “wear what he wants her to wear”, “eat certain food items” and “work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out”.