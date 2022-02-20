Justin Bieber fans made themselves heard during the pop star’s promotional tour in 2012 with hundreds gathered outside the Cordis (formally Langham) Hotel in hopes to get a glimpse of their idol. Video / Tim Raethel

Pop music sensation Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19. According to Metro.co.uk, the "Baby" hitmaker has postponed a number of his US tour dates.

The news comes just a week after he opened his Justice World Tour - due in New Zealand in December - to a thrilled San Diego crowd which included his wife, Hayley Bieber, reports Metro.

Shortly after, it was announced his Las Vegas concert would be postponed due to an outbreak in Bieber's team.

The 27-year-old reportedly learned he had contracted the virus over the weekend and, according to TMZ, his rep shared he is "feeling okay".

Justin Bieber performing at his Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender in Las Vegas in October. Photo / Getty Images

A statement announcing the postponed shows read:

"Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas.

"Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

"The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.

"The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase."

While The Times of London described the show as "mesmerising", the "Love Yourself" singer has said of his tour, "We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon."

Last year the Herald announced New Zealand ticket sales for Bieber's show, which publicists said at the time, "promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates".

The show will feature the Canadian pop star's live versions of hit tracks from his album Justice, which debuted as the most-streamed album in 117 countries when it was released in April.

Selling over 80 million albums, last year he broke Elvis Presley's record as the youngest solo artist to have eight albums reach Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour:

Justin Bieber, whose music career began when he was just 13, has become the Number 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide. Photo / Supplied

When: December 7, 2022

Where; Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

General public on sale: Wednesday 24 November 2021(10am local time)

Tickets available for all ages via ticketmaster.co.nz or 0800 111 999

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available via justinbiebermusic.com.

If the show cannot go ahead on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, due to any Covid-19 related issues, all tickets can be refunded from your original point of purchase.