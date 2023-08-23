A number of high-profile musicians have parted ways with the music manager for an unknown reason. Video / Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber has reportedly not talked to Scooter Braun in months.

Although Bieber and Braun recently denied a report that Bieber is seeking new management, insiders claim his relationship with long-time manager Braun has now “run its course”.

A source told People magazine: “Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

Bieber, 29, was signed by Braun, 42, when he was just 13 years old after the music manager discovered him on YouTube.

Braun’s other clients, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, are reported to have cut ties with him in recent weeks, while Idina Menzel and J Balvin ended their working relationships with him in January and May, respectively.

However, a source has told Page Six Grande is still working with him.

Scooter Braun is a powerful music manager who works with artists like Justin Bieber. Photo / Getty Images

A second insider told the outlet she and Bieber were not leaving SB Projects, but admitted Braun is taking a step back from the day-to-day grind of running the business.

They said: “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract, and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as CEO of entertainment corporation Hybe America.

“SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Braun poked fun at the reports, writing on Twitter: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Bieber and Braun were inseparable after the manager discovered the singer’s music videos on YouTube in 2006, and Braun went on to help him launch all his chart-topping albums.