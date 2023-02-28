Justin Bieber has cancelled his NZ tour. Photo / Chris Loufte

If we can’t be close to him, we’ll settle for the ghost of him.

It’s a sad day for Justin Bieber fans as the pop superstar has officially cancelled the New Zealand and Australia dates on his Justice World Tour, including his show in Auckland.

After months of speculation the Baby singer would eventually announce new dates for the shows, which were postponed in October last year, Frontier Touring has now confirmed he won’t be making it to our shores after all.

They wrote in a statement shared to Facebook: “Frontier Touring regret to advise that Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour of Australia and New Zealand has been cancelled.

“All tickets purchased through the official ticketing outlets will receive a refund directly from the shows ticketing agency.”

In October 2022, the pop star announced he was postponing the remaining dates on his world tour, including the New Zealand and Australia dates scheduled for last December.

It came a month after Bieber took to social media and announced he was taking a break from his world tour due to his health, with many believing this meant his NZ tour was off.

However, later that day Frontier Touring released a statement clarifying Justin Bieber’s earlier tour announcement for New Zealand fans and saying shows were still set to go ahead.

“We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” Frontier Touring commented at the time.

Bieber was due to perform in NZ on December 7, 2022.

In September last year, he took to Instagram to give fans a health update after his diagnosis with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome left his face partially paralysed.

“As the result of this illness I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.”

Bieber continued: “I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.

“I’m going to be OK but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately!”