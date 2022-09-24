Julia Roberts says she was nearly felled by what she thought was a seashell while filming in Australia. Photo / AP

Julia Roberts says she was nearly felled by what she thought was a seashell while filming in Australia. Photo / AP

Julia Roberts nearly touched something that could have "killed" her while filming Ticket to Paradise in Australia.

The 54-year-old actress reunited with close pal and co-star George Clooney on the rom-com, and she has revealed she had a close call when she went to touch what she thought was a seashell.

She told Best UK: "Everything out there is trying to kill you!

"I went to touch something I thought was a seashell and someone said, 'No! Don't touch it, it's something that will actually kill you...'

"More like ticket to the hospital than ticket to paradise."

Clooney, 61, said: "Even the jellyfish!

"You get in the water and it'll kill ya."

The Hollywood icon admitted he jumped at the chance to work with the "queen of rom-coms" Roberts on the film, and couldn't have done the flick without her.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney both survived filming their new flick in Australia. Photo / AP

They play divorced couple David and Georgia, who are forced to come together to stop their daughter from getting married.

He quipped: "I really wanted to be able to work with the queen of rom-coms... but she couldn't make it, so I got Julia instead."

Clooney said: "I read the script and I knew it would only work if Julia was on board - and luckily, it all worked out!"

The quick-witted movie star joked: "It's fun to work with friends ... and Julia."

Notting Hill star Roberts agreed: "We know each other pretty well, it's so easy."

The pair first worked together on 2001's Ocean's Eleven.