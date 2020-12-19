Judge Judy's fiery wrath: Man cops spray in public after 'narcissist' act

One fan of Judith Sheindlin landed himself him the firing line of the celebrity judge after she dished out an almighty spray while she waited to get her hair cut.

She's made a name for herself as one of the world's staunchest judges - and now she's taken her fiery nature onto the streets.

Judge Judith Sheindlin is known for taking down criminals in the courts, but she has held one man to account after an incident at a hair salon.

With the Covid-19 pandemic running rampant in the US, Judge Judy made sure she had her mask on when she entered the salon.

But while inside, she saw a man with no mask on.

Bad move.

Speaking to the New York Post, she explained how her fiery altercation led to an apology.

"I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled," she said.

"I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, 'Do you like Judge Judy?

"He said, 'Oh yes,' and I said, 'Not after today,' and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask. I said to him, 'You must be some kind of narcissist or there's something that I don't see that makes you unique and special.'

"I did my own Judge Judy on him "and he came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologised."

The public scolding is a rarity for Judge Judy, who keeps a relatively low profile, splitting her time between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Florida, with trips to LA to film the show.

As the show enters its 25th and final season, she has opened up about her next move.

The 78-year-old has confirmed she won't retire, instead, she will join Amazon with the first-ever streaming court show.

And her presence will continue to be felt via Hot Bench, the three-judge show she created that's now in its seventh season — second in viewers only to Judge Judy on the daytime court docket.

Sheindlin's deal with Amazon requires her to deliver 120 episodes by December 2021 (instead of the 260 episodes per season for Judge Judy); she anticipates production on the new series will start in LA in May or June.

"It's a new adventure," she said. "It will not have the same look as our broadcast programme, I can tell you that. I think people want something different; it can't be just changing the robe colour.

"I hope [the streaming show] will be as successful [as Judge Judy] and will start a new way of living in the afternoon," she said. "If not, will I be disappointed? A little bit — but you can't be a jerk if you've had three successful careers."