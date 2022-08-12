Voyager 2021 media awards
Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news

The Hits' Jono and Ben's The Weak-End August 12. Video / The Hits

In this episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, Nobel Prize winners Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce pretend they haven't just shamelessly stolen clips from the internet for their show.

A harrowing eye witness account of a plane landing on a busy motorway in the US.

More harrowing footage as a paraglider narrowly avoids death, and manages to film it all for the gram.

Less harrowing footage as Kiwi rugby league fans meet their heroes in a video that will warm the coldest of hearts.

And Jono and Ben pay tribute to the unorthodox and incredibly random Rake Dancers from the Commonwealth Games.