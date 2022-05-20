This week's Jono & Ben's Weak-End debunks a conspiracy theory and analysis the government's new budget. Photo / Supplied

In this edition of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, Grant Robertson delivers Budget 2022 and Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce use their "expert" political analysis to break it down.



Pryor claimed, "Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faked having Covid this week just so she didn't have to turn up and listen to another boring long a** budget speech."



While Boyce turned his attention to David Seymour who had some "remarkable Dancing With The Stars-like footwork" making for a hilarious clip.

David Seymour was caught on a slippery sidewalk this week. Photo / Supplied

But it wasn't just New Zealand that required an "expert" political analysis from the radio duo. Aussie PM Scott Morrison tackled not only the cost of living but also the kids he was playing soccer with ahead of the country's election this weekend.

Pryor quickly pointed out how bizarre the move was adding, "it was a game of soccer, at least when Boris Johnson did it he was playing rugby".

And the week of confusing news didn't stop there. Clarke Gayford is again the victim of misinformation on the internet, this time with claims he's a fulltime hairdresser.

Boyce joked that the misinformation is on the "slightly lighter end of the scale" when it comes to recent claims about Gayford.

Queen Elizabeth II looked like an "adorable minion" in her yellow coat. Photo / Getty Images

Lastly, the Queen started celebrating her "well done you've been doing this job for a bloody long time party" and decided at age 96 to start mingling with the common folk on the London Tube System while dressed like an "adorable minion".

That's all on this weekend's bulletin of Jono & Ben's Weak-End.