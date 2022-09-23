Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news

Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: September 23rd. Video / The Hits

Jono & Ben's Nobel prize-winning Weak-End returns for another life changing episode.

This week a blow-by-blow breakdown of a naked spectator's cheeky run on to the pitch during a grassroots rugby match.

Witness a royal screw-up as new UK PM Liz Truss is mistaken for a "minor royal" at the Queen's funeral.

The Hits hosts Jono and Ben share their take on the news this week.

Paddy Gower unloads a nuclear strength F-bomb during live coverage of the Queen's Funeral. Dildo-no-you didn't; the confronting footage of a truck carrying a load of adult toys explodes over the motorway.

This and other mildly amusing clips fleeced off the internet featuring subpar comedy by Jono and Ben.