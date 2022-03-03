This week the news has been very tough to watch so Jono and Ben have searched long and hard for anyone wanting a quick distraction. Video / Jono and Ben

It's been a tough news week - and The Hits breakfast hosts Jono and Ben have searched long and hard for anyone wanting a quick distraction.

They found it in TV breakfast host Ryan Bridge - and his proud display of being an "anti-vacuumer".

That is, Ryan is anti any vacuum cleaners with terrible suction.

While Ryan and his fellow AM show hosts were struggling to keep it together, a news reporter in the US hardly got time to start his live-cross before he was interrupted by his proud mother.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was on a slippery slope while US President Joe Biden received a standing ovation twice, thanks to one politician's badly mistimed applause.

The Hits' Jono and Ben share their take on the week's news. Photo / NZME

And finally, more clapping was in store for a man who broke a World Record by doing pull ups on a moving helicopter. How did it all end up?