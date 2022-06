Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: June 23rd. Video / Supplied

If you don't place too much importance on the quality of your news, then you have come to the right place. This is Jono and Ben's Weak-End!

In this week's edition, the team dissects Sleepy Joe Biden's bicycle blunder.

They look at the feedback after Crusaders' coach Scott Robertson was scolded for his celebratory break dances.

Also, in a Weak-End exclusive Jono and Ben reveal The AM Show's studio furniture laid off as the cost-of-living crisis hits the programme.