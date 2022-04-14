Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax. Photo / AP

Johnny Depp's text messages about his ex Amber Heard's "rotting corpse" have been read out in court.

The former couple are in court in Fairfax, Virginia, in a multi-million dollar trial after Johnny sued Amber for US$50 million for defamation after she wrote a piece for The Washington Post newspaper, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence, but the 35-year-old actress didn't name the Dark Shadows star so she has countersued for US$100 million.

Issac Baruch - a long-time friend and neighbour of the former Fantastic Beasts star - reportedly received a text message back in October 2016 which claimed that Amber had ruined their "f***ing cool life".

According to Entertainment Weekly, the text read: "[I hope her] rotting corpse is decomposing in the f***ing trunk of a Honda Civic. That **** ruined such a f***ing cool life we had for a while."

The outlet went on to report that Baruch does remember getting the text messages, but when questioned if he was aware of any committed domestic violence Johnny had allegedly committed against Amber, he said that he "never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said."

Amber is also accusing Johnny of throwing a phone directly at her face back in 2016, but Baruch recalled that he remembered "inspecting her face" but couldn't see any signs of assault.

He said: "She's got her face out like this to show me, and I'm looking, and I inspect her face. And I don't see anything. … I don't see a cut, a bruise, swelling, redness.

Amber's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft also alleged in court that Johnny "penetrated" the Aquaman actress with "a liquor bottle" during a "hostage situation" over three days in Australia in 2015.

She told the jury: "He has her jammed up against the bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her. He has dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles.

"He has punched her. He has kicked her. He has told her he's going to f***ing kill her, and he f***ing hates her. He's pounding at her, pounding at her. And then, he penetrates her with a liquor bottle."

However, a spokesman for Johnny vehemently denied the claims.

They said: "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of 'sexual violence'."