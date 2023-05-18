Johnny Depp attends the Jeanne du Barry Screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp has seemingly hinted that he’s done with Hollywood while promoting his new film.

The 59-year-old star received a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival for his most recent film Jeanne Du Barry, his first film since winning his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The next day, Depp told journalists that he’s done with Hollywood and proceeded to hit back at journalists, stating that the things that had been written about him were “fiction”, reports the New York Post.

Depp, who arrived 45 minutes late to the press conference on Wednesday, revealed: “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke.”

He added enigmatically, “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air …” , however the star couldn’t finish his sentence.

It is thought Depp was alluding to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which he was reportedly fired from amid assault allegations from Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Maiwenn attend the Jeanne Du Barry press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Photo / Getty Images

“Do I feel boycotted now?” Depp asked. “No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood.”

Depp’s role in the French film has been dubbed a “comeback’, however the star has slammed the label.

“I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback’ because I didn’t go anywhere,” he said. “Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time, but I didn’t go anywhere.”

He added, “Saying ‘comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance – dance my best and hope you approve.”

Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Maiwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud. Photo / Getty Images

The highly-publicised trial between Depp and Heard went viral last year and attracted a lot of media attention.

“The majority of you who have been reading for the last five or six years, with regards to me and my life – the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction,” he said.

In Depp’s new film, which received a standing ovation at the festival’s opening night on Tuesday, the actor plays King Louis XV and speaks fluent french throughout the movie.

“Jeanne du Barry,” Johnny Depp’s first major film since winning a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, will open the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Depp plays King Louis XV of France in the costume drama. https://t.co/eBkJI780bZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2023

He attended the red carpet event with the film’s director Maiwenn and the duo held hands as they walked into the theatre.

Despite an ongoing online movement called #CannesYouNot started by Amber Heard supporters, no protesters were spotted outside the premiere, according to Page Six. However, strikes have been banned from the A-lister event, which is protected by police and security.

Thierry Fremaux, the Cannes Film Festival director, addressed the harsh critique the festival received for showing Depp’s film, saying, “I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there’s one person in the world who is not interested in this very mediatised process, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I care about Johnny Depp as an actor.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the defamation case. Photo / AP

The Murder on the Orient Express star took Heard to court and sued her for US$50 million ($80 million) in a defamation suit. Depp accused the actress of defamation, saying she falsely declared that he abused her in a Washington Post article in 2018, even though she didn’t refer to him by name.

Heard countersued Depp for US$100 million.

Depp won the defamation case and Heard was forced to pay her ex-husband US$10m in compensatory damages and US$5m in punitive damages.







