The lawyer who won Johnny Depp's defamation case has landed a very public new role. Photo / Getty Images

The lawyer who won Johnny Depp's defamation case has landed a very public new role. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer has landed a new high-profile role at NBC News.

Camille Vasquez - who became a media sensation while representing Depp in his defamation battle against Amber Heard - has landed a role at NBC News, New York Post reports.

The high-profile lawyer’s new role was subtly announced when she appeared on the network’s Today show to discuss the shocking murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho that happened last year.

Speaking to The Post earlier this week Vasquez confirmed her new role in a statement that read, “I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC family as a legal analyst. I grew up watching the ‘Today’ show and it’s such a privilege to now be part of a world-class, dedicated team discussing the most important legal stories of the day.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter revealed “at least three national news divisions” were in talks to hire the lawyer as an analysis or contributor.

Actor Johnny Depp and lawyer Camille Vasquez arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

Vasquez made her first appearance on the popular US network with an analysis of the arrest of Brian Kohberger, a man who was arrested in suspicion of the murders of four young college students last year.

Speaking about the case, Vasquez said she believed prosecutors have an “extremely strong” case against the man.

“The police and the investigators are not in the business of telling us everything they have,” Vasquez said while making her first appearance on the show. “They want to put enough to get probable cause to get a judge to sign that search warrant.”

The popular lawyer shot to fame last year when she appeared as Depp’s legal representative in his shocking and at times disturbing defamation case against his ex-wife.

Alongside Benjamin Chew, Vasquez worked the high profile case where after a bruising six-week trial, the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on June 2, 2022.

Therefore vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury members found Depp should be awarded US$15 million ($22.5m) in damages, while Heard should receive US$2 million ($3m).