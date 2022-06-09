Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, members of Johnny Depp’s legal team speak out for the first time since the Depp v Heard trial. Video / TODAY

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, members of Johnny Depp’s legal team speak out for the first time since the Depp v Heard trial. Video / TODAY

Thanks to the unprecedented worldwide attention the Depp-Heard defamation trial attracted, a relatively unknown entertainment lawyer from San Francisco has been catapulted into the public eye.

Camille Vasquez, 37, was only an associate at her law firm when she was asked to head up the legal team representing Depp, Page Six reports.

Now she's practically become an A-list celebrity.

Appearing on the morning talk show Good Morning America today alongside fellow Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew, Vasquez admitted that her newfound fame was a "bit overwhelming".

"But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard, then it was all worth it," she added.

The pair also dropped in for an interview on the US Today Show where Vasquez reiterated how "overwhelming and surreal" the entire experience was.

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew on the US Today Show. Photo / Getty Images

Vasquez's hard work paid off this week when her employer - the entertainment law firm Brown Rudnick - promoted her to partner.

Before her promotion, a female partner at a Los Angeles-based law firm commented that she was "very surprised to see she was an associate", considering the complexity of the Depp-Heard case.

"Most of the time associates aren't given the type of roles she was given — doing the cross and closings, that's pretty unprecedented," the partner explained to the New York Post.

Another source shared that Vasquez had also begun receiving offers from TV networks and cable channels in addition to Hollywood law offices.

"Talent agents are circling Camille because they recognise that she is the unicorn – a smart, savvy, poised lawyer whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility," the source said.

A large part of Vasquez's rise to fame can be attributed to social media, especially TikTok. Videos speculating whether she and Depp were dating and compilations of the two hugging and celebrating garnered millions of views.

However, those romance rumours were quickly squashed after a post-trial photo captured the lawyer with her boyfriend Edward Owen. The pair were treated like A-list celebrities by photographers and the press after they left for the airport following the trial.

Vasquez took a few selfies with fans outside the court but quickly got into her car when reporters started trying to ask questions.