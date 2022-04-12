Johnny Depp is seeking millions in damages over an op-ed Amber Heard wrote for the Washington Post. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Distressing content

Amber Heard's attorneys have claimed Johnny Depp held her in a heated three-day "hostage situation" in 2015.

Depp is seeking US$50 million ($72m) in damages over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 accusing him of domestic abuse.

But now Heard's team has made shocking allegations about his behaviour in court amid the defamation trial.

Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told the jury that he "had her jammed up against the bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her ... he has punched her. He has kicked her. He has told her he's going to f***ing kill her", reports the Daily Mail.

Bredehoft said the actor even attempted to penetrate her with a liquor bottle, at which Depp shook his head as if to say "no".

The shocking claims were denied by Depp's lawyers, who said in a statement, "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of 'sexual violence.'

"Words are key in a defamation case and conveniently, this allegation only came after that. This follows a pattern of her elaborate, erroneous claims which have continued to change and evolve over time for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement."

Depp's lawyers claimed a "deeply troubled" Heard pursued the actor before flipping the script and berating him throughout their relationship.

"Miss Heard is a profoundly troubled person who manipulates the people around her.'"

Lawyer Camille Vasquez claimed that Heard "resorted to physical violence" against Depp - but the actress' legal team told a very different story.

Bredehoft told the jury Depp was filled with rage and "is like a demon".

Amber Heard seen outside court as the defamation trial begins. Photo / Getty Images

"He viewed his wife Amber like his mother and his sister that he hates," Bredehoft said, adding that his anger was "fueled by the alcohol and the drugs".

According to Vasquez, Depp's friends saw "red flags" as the "real Miss Heard began to emerge".

"She would berate him, scream at him, he would try to appease….but it would always happen again.

"He started coping with Miss Heard in the same way he did as a child, try to get away but his trying to leave would enrage Miss Heard.

"She would apologise with poetic excuses as if the violence just proved how fierce and overwhelming her love for him."

She told the jury they would hear from Depp's security team that they would often have to remove Heard while she was screaming at him.

"When Mr Depp and Miss Heard traveled together - his team had to book an extra room for him so he had somewhere to go when Miss Heard became enraged."

She said the former couple's marriage counsellor described Heard as the aggressor in the relationship and that people close to Depp had encouraged him to get a post-nuptial agreement.

