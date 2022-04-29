Amber Heard threatened Johnny Depp with a restraining order in 2016. Photo / AP

The former couple's defamation trial continues this week, with the court hearing that the Aquaman actress threatened her ex-husband with a restraining order if he refused to financially support her after she filed for divorce.

New evidence reported by the Daily Mail shows the actress' attorney sent Depp's team a letter in May 2016 listing a series of demands she wanted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to fulfil during their divorce in exchange to "keep this matter out of the spotlight".

Heard's list of demands included her ex-husband paying over US$100,000 for her legal and accounting fees as well as the expectation he would pay for a black Range Rover that she would continue to have "exclusive use and possession" of.

The actress also demanded to live rent-free across a total of three Los Angeles penthouses owned by Depp.

A final demand in the letter asked for the divorce case fees to be split evenly between each party and for it to be assigned to a private retired judge.

Samantha Spector, who legally acted on behalf of Heard at the time titled the letter "In RE: Marriage of Depp" and send it to Jason Bloom, the actor's lawyer on May 24, 2016.

It highlighted Heard had not yet filed a temporary restraining order and asked for cooperation from Depp as the former couple navigated their divorce, going on to state that Heard was "afraid of Johnny" following an argument three days earlier in which the actress alleged Depp hit her with a mobile phone.

Heard's attorney wrote in the letter, "Although Amber is afraid of Johnny, she strongly insists that we do everything possible to keep this personal matter out of the media spotlight, which is why she has not yet sought a DV TRO and why we did not arrange for Johnny to have been personally served at last night's movie premiere."

Spector also noted in the letter Depp has "violently attacked and threatened" his ex-wife and the attack was "not the first incident of domestic violence perpetrated by Johnny against Amber" later adding there were "two other incidents in the last six months".

The letter threatened Depp with a temporary restraining order if he failed to agree and sign the acknowledgment of their divorce within three days.

"If the requested Notice is not signed and the original executed form is not returned to me by May 27th, we would have no alternative but to arrange for Johnny to be personally served."

The letter is yet another piece of evidence that shows the difficult tactics Heard used during and after her marriage to Depp.

While evidence was not entered showing how Depp's team responded multiple media outlets began reporting their divorce the following day.

Despite this, by May 27 Heard had filed for a temporary restraining order which included photographic evidence of a bruise on her face following their fight.

Depp brought the current defamation suit against his ex-wife after Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she alleged she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

While Depp was not named in the op-ed, the actor's lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him in 2016.

Depp has claimed the accusations and the article made him a Hollywood outcast, costing him his role in the lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

The trial, currently taking place in Virginia, has recounted various dramas which are alleged to have taken place throughout their tumultuous marriage including domestic abuse, explosive text messages, infidelity claims and drug and alcohol abuse.

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.