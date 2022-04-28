Johnny Depp has accused ex-wife Amber Heard of cheating on him with billionaire Elon Musk. Photo / AP/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who this week has made headlines after his offer to buy Twitter, has now been named in the Johnny Depp trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has accused Heard of cheating on him with the Tesla CEO during their marriage.

Depp has also accused Heard and Musk of having a threesome with Cara Delevingne in his LA home while he was in Australia filming a movie.

Musk has denied the claim.

Additionally, Heard and Musk have both insisted they only became romantically involved after her divorce with Depp was finalised in 2017.

As Depp's former Hollywood agent, Christian Carino, took the stand in court this week, more accusations involving Elon Musk came to light.

Carino, who is Lady Gaga's ex-fiance, was asked in court about Heard's relationship with Musk.

Asked if Heard and Musk were dating as early as 2016, Carino said: "I don't know if they were dating, but they had definitely spent time together".

Heard and Musk first met on the set of the 2013 Robert Rodriguez film Machete Kills, in which Heard starred and Musk had a cameo role.

Musk has previously stated nothing happened between the two of them until Heard divorced Depp and he divorced his then-wife Talulah Riley.

The Tesla founder was reportedly attracted to Heard's "edginess" and that she wasn't "frightened about being different".

The two ended up having a public year-long romance and Musk then told fans the breakup was amicable.

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," Musk wrote at the time.

He blamed the split largely on their schedules. "Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds," he wrote.

Heard's text messages reveal heartache after breakup with Musk

On Thursday, local time, lawyers for Johnny Depp read out text messages exchanged between Carino and Heard at the time of her breakup with Elon Musk.

"Dealing with break-up. I hate when things go public. See, I'm so sad," Heard said in a message about the end of her relationship with Musk.

"You weren't in love with him and you told me 1,000 times you were just filling space," Carino replied. "Why would you be sad if you weren't in love with him to begin with?"

"I know but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time," Heard replied.

Asked by a lawyer for Depp if Heard was referring to Musk or Depp, Carino said "I don't know".

Heard and Musk tried rekindling their relationship at the end of 2017 during a trip to Easter Island but, by February 2018, they had split up for good.