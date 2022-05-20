A new bombshell claim has been revealed to the court. Photo / AP

A new bombshell claim has been revealed to the court. Photo / AP

Amber Heard's talent agent Jessica Kovacevic testified in court this week where it was revealed Heard was almost fired from Aquaman 2.

The New York Post reported the star's agent told the court Heard was almost fired from the film sequel because of her "lack of chemistry" with co-star Jason Momoa.

It comes after months of petitions from DC fans who have called for the actress to be removed from the superhero film amid her controversial defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Kovacevic went on to discuss Heard's career before and after her relationship with Depp, saying she should have become a "major star" after her Aquaman role in 2018.

The agent also disclosed her belief that Warner Bros wants to replace Heard due to bad publicity, claiming the studio didn't "want to hire someone who has bad press".

"No one wants that association."

Heard has previously discussed her career during the bitter trial, saying she has "had to fight really hard to keep my career" and insists she "lost opportunities".

Heard testified, "I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] Justice League with the option to [star in] Aquaman," Heard said.

The actress said she fought hard to stay in Justice League as it was at the same time as the former couple's divorce in 2017.

Warner Bros has yet to comment on the claims from Heard and Kovacevic.

Earlier this week Heard was grilled over her claims that Depp broke her nose after the Met Gala in 2014.

Depp's lawyers hit back, showing photos of Heard apparently without injuries. Heard then testified under cross-examination by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez that "for the record, I don't know that it was broken ... you should have seen how it looked under makeup".

Vasquez asked Heard why she had not shown photos of herself from the following night, attending Spike TV's Don Rickles: One Night Only with Depp - adding that the alleged injuries aren't visible in the photos.

Heard replied that she would "very much like to" but "it's not my job".

The photos were entered into evidence, while Vasquez continued, "Your nose doesn't appear to be injured in any of these pictures?"

"I'm wearing makeup and makeup covers up swelling, right?" Heard answered.

The defamation case has resumed this week at Fairfax County Court House in Virginia after a week-long hiatus.