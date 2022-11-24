Johnny Depp is reportedly set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is reportedly returning to Pirates of the Caribbean as Jack Sparrow, five years on from the last film - but others have rubbished the reports.

The Sun reported that Depp is scheduled for a test shoot in February according to a new call sheet from the production.

Insiders reportedly claimed the new film’s working title is A Day At The Sea but, since then, the Daily Mail has cited sources saying the information is false.

Earlier reports claimed Depp would return as Captain Jack Sparrow, scheduled to start filming in February at a “top secret” UK location.

“Everything is in the early stages and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea.

“Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway ... Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the executive producer on the new project.”

It comes after Margot Robbie confirmed she would not be joining the franchise for a new, female-led take on the series.

She said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led - not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story - which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” referring to Disney.

Jerry Bruckheimer says there are no plans for Johnny Depp to return to the franchise. Photo / Supplied

Depp’s future with the franchise has been in doubt amid his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. He sued her for defamation in the US and won in June this year after each party levelled accusations of domestic abuse at the other.

During the trial, Heard’s team asked Depp if he would ever return to the franchise, posing the question: “If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film?”

Depp replied: “That is true”.

Women’s charities have responded to rumours of his return with concern.

A spokesperson for Women’s Aid told The Sun: “When someone is accused of or found guilty of domestic abuse, it is important that all employers take this seriously, and that includes employers in film and TV.

“When domestic abuse is swept under the carpet and quickly forgotten about, it sends a dangerous message that it is not that serious.

“Domestic abuse could not be more serious, with three women every fortnight being killed by a current or former partner in the UK.”



