Johnny Depp poses for bizarre photo behind bars to accept award after losing court case

Johnny Depp in October this year. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is once again making headlines, this time for his bizarre choice of photo in response to being awarded a cinematography award.

Following his loss in court against The Sun's publisher News Group Newspaper (NGN) and its executive editor, New Zealander Dan Wootton, Depp has this week been awarded a trophy as part of the Cameraimage festival in Poland.

The bizarre photo was shared by event organisers on social media. Photo / Twitter

The actor, who lost his libel battle over The Sun article calling him a "wife beater", accepted the trophy for Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity at the virtual event on Saturday.

He accepted the award from the Bahamas, from where he sent a bizarre photo of himself smiling behind bars, while holding the trophy.

Depp's new movie, Minamata, was the closing film at the virtual event.

He said he was "honoured and humbled" to receive the award.

In a letter to the event organisers, Depp praised all the cinematographers he has worked with throughout his career.

"I have always been someone who needs to not know what is coming next. To capture those unrehearsed moments – those moments of beautiful mistake – those same moments that make cinema, and life, magic," he wrote.

Depp was recently fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and it is not yet known who will replace him.