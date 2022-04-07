Other Breakfast hosts paid tribute to Campbell who has been part of the team since April 2019. Video / TVNZ

John Campbell has bid a tearful farewell to his co-hosts on TVNZ's Breakfast today after three years on the morning news show.

And his colleagues shared some sweet tributes on their last day with Campbell sitting on the Breakfast couch.

"From the moment our Breakfast whānau met you, we knew your time with us would be memorable," co-host Matty McLean reflected.

"You were never one for sitting still or keeping quiet, but we've loved every second of the last three years and we're pretty sure you have too."

McLean, Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart all shared pre-recorded video messages with their colleague.

"Thank you, JC, for your guidance, kindness and compassion," Clarkson said amid tears.

"It has been an absolute privilege to sit next to you. We will miss you, we won't miss the swearing."

McLean said he would "miss the hugs in the morning" he and Campbell always shared.

John Campbell is leaving Breakfast after three years. Photo / TVNZ

"I'm going to miss so many things about you. You are an incredible, incredible colleague. I'll miss you immensely."

But it was Stewart who drew tears from her colleagues - of laughter, as she pulled out a flute to play a rendition of My Heart Will Go On.

"Our big bro, we love you and we adore you," she said. "Thank you for being not just a colleague, but a mentor and a friend."

And in true Campbell fashion, the broadcaster turned the spotlight on his colleagues in his farewell speech.

He thanked everyone working on Breakfast from the producers to the hair and makeup teams, before paying tribute to his co-hosts and the obstacles they had overcome.

"I'm so proud of what you represent," he said, reflecting on landmark changes in New Zealand history from the Dawn Raids apology to marriage equality.

"Thank you all, thank you for watching and letting us into your homes each year. Take care and love from us all."

Campbell is moving into a new role as the network's chief correspondent. He'll be replaced by former Al Jazeera news anchor Kamahl Santamaria.

TVNZ released a statement earlier this week confirming the news, with Campbell sharing he was "so up for" his new role.

"Being TVNZ's chief correspondent is a new and really exciting broadcast-digital role, and I am so up for it!"

He also added that he's grateful for his time at Breakfast and will miss his co-hosts, Clarkson, Stewart and McLean dearly.

"They're wonderful people, and we're friends, and that matters when you're starting work at four am, and doing three hours, live, each morning in their company. I'll miss them, but I'll be back on Breakfast at regular intervals."