Jimmy Barnes and his wife Jane in hospital following the singer's emergency open heart surgery. Photo / Instagram

Jimmy Barnes is recovering well in hospital with the Australian rock star poised to be out and heading home in time for Christmas, according to his wife Jane.

The promising news follows a recent update she shared on X (formerly Twitter) which showed Barnes recovering from a major medical intervention.

Earlier in December, the lead singer of Cold Chisel, 67, was sent to the operating theatre to undergo open heart surgery. The surgery came as a result of a bacterial infection that spread to a heart valve, putting his life at immediate risk.

Barnes has since been in recovery following the surgery, being aided and cared for by Jane. On the evening of December 19, she took over his Instagram to tell the star’s fans some good news.

“On the 6th Day of Christmas my true love said to me ... ‘the doctor says I can go home on Friday’.

“Jimmy will be home for Christmas, that’s the best present I could ever wish for,” Jane revealed in the post.

Just a day earlier, Jane posted another update on his Instagram showing how Barnes’ recovery was going on the fifth day since surgery.

“[Graphic warning] Day 5 post cardiac and off with the dressing,” she wrote. The post included a picture of Barnes with a large scar running down the middle of his chest.

“Jimmy is trying to cheer me up and laughing at his own joke. Things are getting back to normal. Here are some beautiful roses from our garden to say thank you.”

Barnes has shows scheduled in December, January, and February but they are now expected to be cancelled after the surprising news of his health emergency emerged. The singer had previously cancelled a tour in 2022 after he had to undergo emergency hip and back surgery.

As news of Barnes’ health problems came to light, Jane kept fans updated on Instagram after the singer was rushed into surgery.

“Hi it’s @janes13barnes here,” she wrote on her husband’s Instagram last week.

Jimmy Barnes is slowly getting back on his feet as he recovers from open heart surgery. Photo / Instagram

“Sharing a couple pics from earlier this morning ... I’m happy to let you know that our Jimmy has made it through his surgery and is now recovering in the ICU,” Jane said. “We’re so grateful for the incredible medical team looking after him. Thank you all.”

In another post shared on Sunday, Barnes can be seen on his feet and wrapped in post-operative bandaging from the surgery.

“Jane here with ‘Our Jimmy’ update for all you wellwishers sending in #positivity,” wrote Jane. “Day three post-op, we had a few walks up and down the hallway, 250 metres I’d say. A tough and fragile day but here’s a big, brave smile for us. Keep up the good work, Jimmy.”







