The Aussie music legend had fans worried after undergoing major hip surgery in December – now he’s given them an important update. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been two months since Aussie music legend Jimmy Barnes was forced to cancel his next tour to undergo emergency surgery; now, he’s given fans a very welcome update about his condition.

Barnes, 66, had to undergo drastic hip surgery in December, after finding himself in “constant and severe pain” in his back and hips.

He kept fans updated via his official Facebook page as he recovered from the surgery; and now, some very happy news: Barnesy has been given the all-clear to fly, and he and wife Jane are jetting off to her native Thailand for a holiday.

Jimmy Barnes (right) and his doctor celebrate the good news. Photo / Facebook

“We’ve got 10 out of 10, and an all-clear to get on the next plane. Land of Smiles here we come. The kids will look after the veggies, roses and geese. Our next phase of Physio will be in a pool by the Gulf of Siam. Luckiest man in the world right now,” Barnes told his fans, alongside a picture of him and his doctor smiling.

The next update came from the airport, a selfie with wife Jane: “Thanks for cheering me on, so much positivity has definitely helped. I still have to take it easy, hip op recovery is a long process. I’ll be working on my book, writing new music between Physio work in the pool. My Jane planning all the food. We’ll send plenty of photos.”

Jimmy and wife Jane, ready for a break in Thailand. Photo / Facebook

Barnes originally shared with fans on November 30 that after almost a half-century of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages”, his back and hip had given in.

“I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks, and I’m now in constant and severe pain,” he announced.

Jimmy Barnes during his December hospital stay. Photo / Facebook

“As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs, but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months.

“As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

The emergency surgery was the latest in a string of personal upsets for Barnes, who lost his sister Linda in May 2022 – then had to cancel a string of shows a week later after contracting Covid.

Barnes, who had to cancel at least six months’ worth of gigs to recover from the hip surgery, is currently scheduled to make his return to the stage with an August 5 concert in Queensland, Australia.



