Jimmy Barnes has made it through open heart surgery and is recovering in the ICU. Photo / Instagram @jimmybarnesofficial

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes’ wife has shared an update with fans a day after he revealed he would be undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Jane Barnes wrote that the star made it through surgery and was recovering in the ICU, she also shared two photos of the Cold Chisel frontman seemingly in good spirits.

“I’m happy to let you know that our Jimmy has made it through his surgery and is now recovering in the ICU.” Jane said adding, “We are so grateful for the incredible medical team looking after him. Thank you for all the love and support. I will keep you all posted.”

Many fans commented on the post sharing their well wishes for the singer. His son, David Campbell, also commented on the post writing, “This is the best news. Love you guys.”

It comes after the Working Class Man singer gave fans a concerning update yesterday revealing he was undergoing emergency open heart surgery in a bid to contain an infection that has spread to his heart.

“Unfortunately I got some bad news late yesterday,” Barnes said in the post, adding, “Despite everyone’s best efforts the bacterial infection I’ve been battling over the past fortnight has apparently now spread to my heart. It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear out this infection and put in a clean valve.”

The 67-year-old further confessed to fans that the operation will “take me out of action for a little while” which he said is “hugely frustrating” as prior to contracting the bacterial infection he was the “fittest I’ve ever been in decades”.

Jimmy Barnes has given fans a concerning update in his latest social media post. Photo / Facebook

Barnes told fans in the update that his health deteriorated “very suddenly” and he and his team are yet to make a decision on his upcoming shows, “I’m really sorry for all the inconvenience this will cause but please be patient while my team works hard to figure things out. A new plan will be announced as soon as possible.”

It comes after the star revealed in November that he was in hospital being treated for bacterial pneumonia and would have to cancel his upcoming show.

Barnes wrote in the post, “I’m sorry to let you know that I’ve been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia,” adding, “Unfortunately, this has stopped me travelling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned.”