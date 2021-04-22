Jimmy Barnes joins Neil Finn in tribute to New Zealand after transtasman bubble reunion

Jimmy Barnes and Neil Finn perform tribute to New Zealand. Video / @jimmybarnes

Together at last thanks to the transtasman bubble, musicians and long time friends Neil Finn and Jimmy Barnes, along with their families, graced social media with a heartwarming tribute to Aotearoa.

Australian Jimmy Barnes jumped across the Tasman as soon as the bubble opened and, in a social media post, released a video of himself, singing in te reo with Neil Finn.

We’ve been longing to be with our dear ones accross the seas. Here’s a Māori song with our whānau here. Hi from New Zealand with @NeilFinn @SharonFinn12 @elroyfinn @ejie @jimmymetherell @jane13barnes #janebarnesband Pokarekare Ana. Full video on my Facebook page pic.twitter.com/wDUi2TF4aI — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) April 21, 2021

"We've been longing to be with our dear ones across the seas. Here's a Māori song with our whānau here," Barnes wrote in the post.

Together with Sharon Finn and Elroy Finn, as well as Barnes' wife Jane and his daughter Eliza-Jane, the musicians sang their rendition of Pokarekare Ana, a classic Māori love song.

The performance struck a chord with homesick New Zealanders who commented on the post to let them know how much it meant to them to listen to the song.

Just watched it again! Brings tears to my eyes having sung it a few times in the past whilst travelling! Taught my Uke groups too! Such a beautiful beautiful song pic.twitter.com/ylFZ5OXvVR — 🎀Annie#brazenhussey Murphy (@AnnieMurphy6) April 21, 2021

"Brings tears to my eyes having sung it a few times in the past whilst travelling," one person commented.

"Ahhh so there is someone cutting onions, thought it was just me with a tear or two #MissHome," another person said.

"That was awesome. I've lived in Oz for 43 years and this song always makes me feel homesick for NZ, beautifully sung,' another Twitter user added.

New Zealand and Australia formed a transtasman bubble that officially kicked off on Monday, leading to emotional reunions at international arrival halls of airports in both countries.