'Jessica, we are live': Internet loses it over incredibly awkward on-air exchange

"Jessica we are live": Two presenters on Namibia's flagship broadcaster have gone viral after their excruciatingly awkward exchange was seen live on air. Video / Namibian Broadcasting Corporation

Two presenters on Namibia's flagship broadcaster have become online sensations after a painfully awkward exchange live on air.

It all began when news anchor Elmarie Kapunda crossed to her colleague Jessica Kaimu in the studio for a sports segment.

Kapunda appeared to try to do her colleague a solid by talking about the segment a little further.

But Kaimu was clearly not impressed, and proceeded to frostily cut her off.

"No, you're not going to do that. You're just going to greet me, and say, 'take it away'," Kaimu said. "You're not meant to do that."

"Jessica, we are live," Kapunda replied, prompting a long and cringeworthy silence between the pair.

It is not clear what happened behind the scenes once the cameras stopped rolling, but it seems unlikely they would have broken out the tea and biscuits.

The exchange has gone viral this week after it was recorded by somebody on Twitter - and the responses are something to behold.

Homegirl is still shaking 😭😹 pic.twitter.com/gKHqrAfBR7 — Basetsana ♥️ (@Gia__isaac) June 9, 2021

It was at this moment that I realized Jessica been having a problem and the good sis been waiting for her at the door. pic.twitter.com/bzTOtYPk5w — Ma_Tshutsha☥ (@HononoAphiwe) June 9, 2021

Deaf people missed the juiciest part 😭 pic.twitter.com/z79cOcdMid — Omosa✞ (@omosamok) June 9, 2021

SABC got jokes! 😂



Coz... Jessica WE ARE LIVE pic.twitter.com/xeKJNXhISo — Zee (@dose_of_zee) June 10, 2021

Lazarus Jacobs, chairman of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation board, told CNN: "Unfortunately for the sports presenter, I don't know what happened in her earpiece, [but] she did not realise she was on air. What people heard and saw was something that was supposed to happen behind the scenes."

Surprisingly, he said there was no bad blood between the pair and they had a good laugh about the incident the next day.

"There was no disagreement of any sort. The two ladies are good colleagues [and] last night they had a live chat where they had a good laugh about it," Jacobs told CNN.

However, Jacobs said the pair had agreed to take part in on-air training. Contrary to online speculation, neither had lost their jobs.