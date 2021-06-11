Queen shows up world leaders at awkward G7 photo op; Kate has a laugh with Jill Biden

Queen Elizabeth II hosts G-7 leaders, spouses. Video / AP

A bunch of the world's most powerful leaders are currently in the United Kingdom for the G7 summit, where they'll discuss all sorts of important issues.

It's a return to the in-person diplomacy of the Before Times, when the Covid-19 pandemic didn't exist, borders were open, and presidents and prime ministers had no excuse to get them out of the tedious shmoozefests on their calendars.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Dr Biden have a giggle. Photo / AP

Or maybe politicians actually like this sort of thing.

There will be a time and place to discuss the substance of the G7, and I look forward to my inevitably fruitless attempts to come up with a headline interesting enough for you to click on that story.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event as part of the G7 summit at Cornwall's Eden Project. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen takes centre stage in a group photo with G7 leaders. Photo / AP

This one, however, is about style rather than substance.

You know how these summits work. Yes, the leaders talk to each other and occasionally make actual decisions, but they also pose for wonderfully awkward photo ops.

Today they had the additional indignity of being shown up by the Queen, who hosted them for dinner at Cornwall's Eden Project.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with G7 leaders. Photo / AP

"Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" she quipped while posing for a group shot.

Kate, Camilla and the Queen ponder how long they have to hang around before slipping out the side door. Possibly. Photo / AP

"We have been enjoying ourselves, in spite of appearances," insisted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, convincing no one.

Meanwhile, in a considerably more convincing show of bonhomie, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge had a chat and a laugh with Dr Jill Biden during a visit to the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall.

But you didn't come here to read quotes. You came here to look at photos of politicians looking foolish, and perhaps judge their fashion sense. Harshly.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left and wife Brigitte attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Photo / AP

So, here are the photos. Cringe, enjoy, and thank whatever higher power you believe in that you didn't enter politics.

The Bidens get a bit of one-on-one time with the real star of the show. Photo / AP