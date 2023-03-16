Marvel star Jeremy Renner may not return to acting after his snow plough accident. Photo / AP

Marvel star Jeremy Renner may not return to acting after his snow plough accident. Photo / AP

Jeremy Renner’s future career is in doubt after a close friend revealed acting isn’t ‘a priority’ to him anymore after his snowplough accident.

A source close to the star told the Daily Mail that “although he does still love acting, Hollywood is just not a priority to him anymore”.

Since his horrific accident near his Lake Tahoe home, where he was crushed under a 14,000-pound snowplough and broke over 30 bones, Renner’s focus is no longer on his on-screen career.

Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed details of horror snowplow accident. Photo / Instagram

The insider shared, “Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world.

“He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others.”

Renner has since moved from his home where the accident took place and returned to Los Angeles, where he is in recovery since being left unable to walk due to the injuries sustained during the accident.

The source added that Renner’s mother Valerie, 69, has been a “tremendous” support for him and has “been by his side as much as possible”.

“His mother comes to stay with him most weekends, as well as his daughter Ava,” they revealed, referring to the 9-year-old he shares with ex, Sonni Pocheco.

“He is really only focused on his recovery and is doing rehabilitation to learn how to walk again. Jeremy knows he is so lucky to be alive.

“Each day is a little better than before and he is definitely making progress, but the progress is slow.”

The outlet contacted Renner’s spokesperson for further comment.

On New Year’s Day, Renner was run over by the snow plough while helping his nephew move his car from the driveway at his home in Nevada when it got stuck in the snow.

But after the car had been towed, his snowplough began to slide down the street, leading the actor to jump out of its cab.

He then realised the snowplough could potentially hit his nephew, so he attempted to re-enter it and divert its path, but was pulled under it and run over instead.







