Jeremy Renner says he’s home from hospital after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye streaming on Disney+.

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plough accident.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series Mayor of Kingstown, Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snow plough accident. Photo / Instagram

Renner was run over by his own seven-tonne Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to free a relative’s vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with significant chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.

