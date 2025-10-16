Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson was unable to host the show for almost two minutes this morning, descending into fits of laughter after mispronouncing the name of a German museum.
Shortly after 7.33am, Clarkson had a prolonged on-air blooper while presenting a feature on an art museum in the German cityof Wiesbaden, which holds a painting that Taylor Swift fans are flocking to see.
The segment highlighted how Swift has been credited with driving up the museum’s patronage because it has Friedrich Heyser’s painting Ophelia, which is a probable inspiration for the music video of her new song The Fate of Ophelia.
Clarkson fumbled over the pronunciation of “Hessische Landesmuseum”, which is the name of the art and natural history museum for the state of Hesse.
“In the opening scenes of the video for her song The Fate of Ophelia mimics a work by German painter Friedrich Heyser, which hangs in the Hessische Landesmuseum,” she said before pausing and laughing.
Breakfast co-presenter Chris Chang told Clarkson she’d “nailed it” before Clarkson tried, and failed, to carry on with the rest of the segment.
As a clip played of an art expert speaking about the characteristics of the 1900 Art Nouveau painting, Clarkson was unable to compose herself. At the end of the clip, she could be heard asking Chang to take over presenting duties.
When the cameras switched back to the TVNZ studio, Clarkson was holding her head in her hands and shaking with laughter. The show then cut to a financial market update, which ran unnarrated as she continued to be in hysterics for almost two minutes.