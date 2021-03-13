Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez say they're still together despite separation reports

Multiple reports suggested the couple had broken off their engagement, but their reps have denied the reports. Photo / AP

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say reports of their split are inaccurate, and they are working things through.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement. The couple started dating in early 2017.

"All the reports are inaccurate," said the joint statement today "from Jennifer and Alex", which was emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. "We are working through some things."

The New York Post's Page Six was the first to report the pair had split.

Sources told the outlet the couple's relationship was on the rocks and they were headed for a break-up.

"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by Covid-19," the former MLB player told Jimmy Fallon.

"You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

Earlier this year, Rodriguez was in the news regarding rumours linked to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

She described Rodriguez as an "acquaintance" who she'd never met in person.

It's understood the rumours had no effect on Lopez.

The couple were given the nickname "J-Rod" three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Speaking with Elle Magazine, Lopez said there was no rush to get down the aisle despite their multiple years of engagement.

"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."

- AP, additional reporting NZ Herald