Jay Leno, with staff from the Grossman Burns Centre, has been discharged from hospital. Photo / Grossman Burns Centre

Jay Leno is heading home from hospital after over a week in treatment for “serious burns” caused by a fire in his garage.

Now the former Tonight Show host, 72, has been pictured for the first time since the accident, posing and smiling with staff at Grossman Burn Centre in Los Angeles, reports People.

A release obtained by the outlet reveals Leno has been released from the burn treatment clinic.

“After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the release continues.

Leno’s doctor Dr Peter Grossman added within the statement that he is “pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The comedian underwent treatments including surgical excision and grafting, removing unhealthy tissue to help wounds heal and reduce the risk of infection. According to Grossman, “much of the thickness of the skin was injured” in some areas.

It comes after Leno spoke out about the accident last week, two days after the “serious medical emergency” left him with second and third-degree burns on his chest, face and hands.

Jay Leno is a known car aficionado and the host of Jay's Garage. Photo / Jesse Grant

He said in a statement, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

A press release from the Burbank Fire Department revealed the accident occurred on November 12 around 12:30pm, when they arrived on the scene and “assessed and treated one adult male patient” before transporting him to “a local emergency department.”

Leno, who is known to be a car aficionado and stars in Jay Leno’s Garage, was working on a steam engine beneath his car in his garage when the fire started. He was pulled from underneath the car before being taken to the Burn Centre and treated.

Last week Grossman said Leno was in good condition despite the fact that “some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning” but “currently, there’s no evidence of nerve damage”.

He added, “I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they’ll be remnants of this injury, it’s still too early to tell. I’d say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”