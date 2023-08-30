Joshua Stylah and Jason Derulo collaborated on the hit song Savage Love. Photos / Supplied, Getty Images

It’s been just over four years since Jason Derulo last visited New Zealand but his fond memories still remain and he’s looking forward to getting back to our “passionate” country.

“I’m just really, really excited to get back in the region, it’s one of my favourites in the world,” he says, confessing the main reason why is so he can experience Polynesian culture again - something Aotearoa is rich in. Revealing he has a traditional tattoo on his left shoulder, the star explains his love for the islander culture is because it’s more “passionate” than others, “I’m just a fan”, he grins.

Having just been announced as a headline act for Flava and ZM’s Fridayz Live, the star speaks to the Herald, revealing has some exciting plans for when he’s here in November including going to the South Island, seeing “the crazy sights” and meeting Kiwi music producer Joshua Stylah, AKA Jawsh 685, for the first time.

The pair’s professional relationship first made headlines in 2020 when Stylah went viral on TikTok with his track Laxed (Siren Beat). Capturing the attention of tens of millions of people, Derulo soon heard the tune and allegedly used it without the then-17-year-old student’s permission.

Jason Derulo performs during Friday Jams Live 2019 at Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

At the time, Stylah told the Herald he was “a little upset” the pop star used his beat without permission, but Derulo is adamant that wasn’t the case.

“I messaged him and asked him if I could create a song from his sound,” he says recalling the making of his 2020 hit, Savage Love, “That was the start of something that I never would have imagined would become my most streamed records.”

Now, it seems the potential beef between the artists is behind them as Derulo, 33, confesses he has plans to meet Stylah in person later this year.

“I’m looking forward to coming to New Zealand because I will meet him for the first time there,” the artist grins before alluding to a potential guest appearance from Stylah at the one-day festival.

“Who knows,” he chuckles.

As well as the exciting meeting between the two musicians, Derulo is just excited to show Aotearoa what he’s got. Having last performed in the country in 2019 at the same festival which was then called Friday Jams Live, he says he’s looking forward to showing his Kiwi fans how he’s changed over the years.

“I’m always trying to one-up myself and make sure that I’m constantly morphing into the best version of me and just looking forward to sharing, what and who that is now.”

Jason Derulo and his son Jason King. Photo / Instagram

While his music has stayed similar since his 2009 debut of Whatcha Say, in the sense of charting topping pop beats, Derulo has also undergone one of the biggest changes a person can go through, he’s become a parent.

The Take You Dancing singer and ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, 29, welcomed their son Jason King in May 2021, and ever since then the star says every day is “so much fun”.

“I just don’t know what to expect ever, you know? It’s just like every day is just so much fun. You don’t know what he’s going to learn, what he’s going to say,” the singer confesses.

“It’s just crazy to feel that kind of love, it’s kind of relearning what love is, so much so that I feel like even my relationship with my parents is even different now. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Derulo is yet to decide whether he will bring his son to New Zealand with him, admitting it’s a long time for the little one to be away from home, but hopes he can make it work as it’s “tough” to be away from his 2-year-old.

“I try to form a balance, thankfully we have FaceTime now,” he says adding, “I think if I’m going to be away for an extended time, I try to have him come out and be a part of that.”

Regardless of whether the little one comes along on the tour which will see shows in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland, the American Music Award nominee is surrounded by what he says are the “best musicians” in the world.

“It’s a pretty awesome bunch of people,” the singer grins before revealing who he is most looking forward to sharing a stage with, “but Flo Rida is my guy.”

LOWDOWN:

What: ZM’s Fridayz Live

Who: Jason Derulo, Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, Jojo and more

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 16

Tickets: Spark customer presale begins on Tuesday, September 5

Frontier Members presale begins on Thursday, September 7

General public tickets go on sale, Tuesday, September 12 at 11am

